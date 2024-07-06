Human remains found wrapped in sleeping bag and left out for trash pickup in NYC

By The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 11:08 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 11:12 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Decomposing human remains have been found wrapped in a sleeping bag and left out on the sidewalk for trash collection in Manhattan, New York City police said Saturday.

The grisly discovery happened around 5 p.m. on Friday after police received reports of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside of a building in the Kips Bay neighborhood.

Responding officers found the remains in a sleeping bag left alongside other garbage bags set out on the curb for garbage pickup, according to police.

Video and photos shared on social media show what appears to be a full-sized body covered in a dark sleeping bag that was further wrapped in black trash bags.

The department has not released any details about the possible victim, including their age or gender.

The medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether foul play is suspected, police said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

3h ago

Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

23h ago

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

12h ago

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

3h ago

Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

23h ago

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

18h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

18h ago

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

18h ago

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.

19h ago

8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

21h ago

More Videos