Japan partners with Cambodia to share demining knowledge with Ukraine, other countries

FILE - A dog sniffs Covid19 scents during a demonstration while Ukrainian deminers tour the Peace Museum Mine Action in Siem Reap province, northwestern Cambodia, Jan. 20, 2023. Japan’s foreign minister, on a visit to Cambodia, has announced a joint project with her hosts to share knowledge and technology on land mine removal with countries around the world, including Ukraine. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

By Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 11:25 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 12:12 pm.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister on Saturday announced a joint project with Cambodia to share knowledge and technology on land mine removal with countries around the world, including Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa made comments during a visit to the Cambodian Mine Action Center, which was formed in the 1990s at the end of the Southeast Asian nation’s decades of civil war. It seeks to deal with an estimated 4 million to 6 million land mines and other unexploded munitions left strewn around the countryside.

“Cambodia, which has steadily advanced mine removal within its own country, is now a leader in mine action around the world,” she noted, adding that Japan has consistently cooperated in Cambodia’s mine removal since the civil war.

Cambodian deminers are among the world’s most experienced, and several thousand have been sent in the past decade under U.N. auspices to work in Africa and the Middle East. Cambodia in 2022 began training deminers from Ukraine, which also suffers from a high density of land mines and other unexploded munitions as the two-year Russian invasion drags on.

“As a concrete cooperation under the Japan Cambodia Landmine Initiative, Japan will provide full-scale assistance to humanitarian mine action in Ukraine,” she said. “Next week, we will provide Ukraine with a large demining machine, and next month, here in Cambodia, we will train Ukrainian personnel on how to operate the machine.”

The NGO Landmine Monitor in its 2022 report listed both Cambodia and Ukraine among nine countries with “massive” mine contamination, meaning they had more than 100 square kilometers (38.6 square miles) of uncleared fields.

Since the end of the fighting in Cambodia, nearly 20,000 people have been killed and about 45,000 have been injured by leftover war explosives, although the average annual death toll has dropped from several thousand to less than 100.

Despite a very active demining program, many dangerous munitions remain in place, posing a hazard to villagers.

Cambodia’s training of Ukrainian deminers, in Poland as well as Cambodia, came after former Prime Minister Hun Sen — in an unusual move for a nation that usually aligns itself with Russia and China — condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, saying “Cambodia is always against any country that invades another country.”

Cambodia was one of nearly 100 U.N. member countries that co-sponsored a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion.

Several other countries, including the United States and Germany, have already provided Ukraine with demining assistance.

Kamikawa also held talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Hun Sen, his father who stepped down last year after ruling for 38 years.

She and her Cambodian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, signed agreements for a concessional loan from Tokyo of up to 8.3 billion yen ($51.6 million) for upgrading the highway between the capital Phnom Penh to the border with Thailand, and grant aid up to 386 million yen ($2.4 million) to support junior administrative officials to study in Japan, said a Japanese Embassy statement.

Kamikawa next goes to the Philippines, where she and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara will hold talks on Monday with their Philippine counterparts. They are set to discuss signing a mutual defense pact that would allow each country to deploy troops on the other’s territory.

Sopheng Cheang, The Associated Press








Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

3h ago

Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

23h ago

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

12h ago

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

3h ago

Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

23h ago

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

17h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

18h ago

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

18h ago

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.

19h ago

8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

21h ago

More Videos