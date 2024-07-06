Jon Landau, Oscar-winning ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’ producer, dies at 63

FILE - James Cameron, right, and Jon Landau hold the Oscars for Best Picture for the film "Titanic" at the 70th annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, March 23, 1998. Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director Cameron on “Titanic" and the “Avatar” series, has died, announced in a statement Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 5:18 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 6:01 pm.

Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on “Titanic” and the “Avatar” series, has died. He was 63.

Alan Bergman, Disney Entertainment co-chairman, announced Landau’s death in a statement Saturday. No cause of death was given.

“Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him,” Bergman said.

Landau’s partnership with Cameron led to three Oscar nominations and a best picture win for 1997’s “Titanic.” Together the pair account for some of the biggest blockbusters in movie history, including “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Landau’s career began in the 1980s as a production manager, and he gradually rose through the ranks until taking on a producer role on “Titanic,” Cameron’s expensive epic about the infamous disaster. The bet paid off: “Titanic” became the first movie to cross $1 billion in global box-office earnings and went on to win 11 Oscars, including best picture.

“I can’t act and I can’t compose and I can’t do visual effects. I guess that’s why I’m producing.” Landau said while accepting the award with Cameron.

Their partnership continued, with Landau becoming a top executive at Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment. In 2009 the pair watched as “Avatar,” a sci-fi epic filmed and shown in theaters with groundbreaking 3D technology, surpassed the box-office success of “Titanic.” It remains the top-grossing film of all time.

Its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is third on the list.

Landau has been a key player in the “Avatar” franchise, which saw frequent delays of the release of “The Way of Water.” Landau defended the sequel’s progress and Cameron’s ambitious plans to film multiple sequels at once to keep the franchise going.

“A lot has changed but a lot hasn’t,” Landau told The Associated Press in 2022, a few months ahead of the sequel’s release. “One of the things that has not changed is: Why do people turn to entertainment today? Just like they did when the first ‘Avatar’ was released, they do it to escape, to escape the world in which we live.”

Landau was named an executive vice president of feature movies at 20th Century Fox when he was 29, which led him to oversee major hits including “Home Alone” and its sequel, as well as “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “True Lies,” where he first started working closely with Cameron.

Born in New York on July 23, 1960, Landau was the son of film producers Ely and Edie Landau.

Ely Landau died in 1993. Edie Landau, the Oscar-nominated producer of films like “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” “Hopscotch” and “The Deadly Game,” died in 2022.

Jon Landau is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Julie, and their sons, Jamie and Jodie.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga
1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga

Police say one woman is in custody after a man was stabbed in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the area of Derry Road and Rexwood Road where they found a man suffering from a stab wound....

30m ago

Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police
Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers said the TTC employee was assaulted at Wilson station on July 2. Investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

2h ago

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

9h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

38m ago

Top Stories

1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga
1 woman arrested after man stabbed in Mississauga

Police say one woman is in custody after a man was stabbed in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the area of Derry Road and Rexwood Road where they found a man suffering from a stab wound....

30m ago

Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police
Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers said the TTC employee was assaulted at Wilson station on July 2. Investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

2h ago

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

9h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

38m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

More Videos