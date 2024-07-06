LCBO workers to hold rally in downtown Toronto on day 2 of historic strike

TORONTO — Workers with Ontario’s main liquor retailer will hold a rally in downtown Toronto today on the second day of their historic strike.

Thousands of workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations between their union and management.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says workers are concerned with Premier Doug Ford’s accelerated plan to expand the alcohol market.

It says they fear job losses after Ford’s government announced plans to allow convenience stores and all grocery stores to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Stores are expected to stay closed for at least 14 days, though LCBO convenience outlets in smaller communities will remain open and online ordering is available with product limits in place.

Today’s rally is set to begin at 12:45 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press