Life-threatening injuries sustained in Scarborough shooting

A person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 10:15 p.m. following reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators did not have an immediate suspect description, only that they were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.