Life-threatening injuries sustained in Scarborough shooting
Posted July 6, 2024 10:55 pm.
A person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Scarborough.
Police say they were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 10:15 p.m. following reports of gunshots.
When they arrived they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Investigators did not have an immediate suspect description, only that they were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.