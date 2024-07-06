Life-threatening injuries sustained in Scarborough shooting

Toronto Police Service cruiser
Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 6, 2024 10:55 pm.

A person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 10:15 p.m. following reports of gunshots.

When they arrived they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Investigators did not have an immediate suspect description, only that they were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

