Man in 60s dies after highway car crash in Centre-du-Québec

A man in his sixties has died after a car crash on Friday afternoon in the Centre-du-Québec region of the province. Surete du Quebec headquarters is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2024 12:45 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 12:56 pm.

MONTREAL — A man in his sixties has died after a car crash on Friday afternoon in the Centre-du-Québec region of the province.

Provincial police say two drivers collided on Highway 55 in Sainte-Eulalie at around 2:45pm on Friday, resulting in one of the vehicle’s catching fire.

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Marquis-Guy says the older driver deviated into the opposing lane, hitting the other vehicle head-on.

The driver in his sixties was declared dead at the scene while the other driver, a woman in her forties, was rushed to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Highway 55 was closed until around 9:00 p.m. but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

