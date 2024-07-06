More records expected to shatter as long-running blanket of heat threatens 130 million in U.S.

A person cools off during the Waterfront Blues Festival on Friday, July 5, 2024, in Portland, Ore. A slow-moving and potentially record-setting heat wave is spreading across the Western U.S., sending many residents in search of a cool haven from the dangerously high temperatures. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

By Claire Rush, Rebecca Boone And Scott Sonner, The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 10:52 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 11:56 am.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Roughly 130 million people were under threat Saturday and into next week from a long-running heat wave that already has broken records with dangerously high temperatures — and is expected to shatter more from East Coast to West Coast, forecasters said.

Oppressive heat and humidity could team up to spike temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (about 38 degrees Celsius) in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, said Jacob Asherman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In Oregon, records could be broken in cities including Eugene, Portland and Salem, Asherman said. Dozens of other records throughout the U.S. could fall, Asherman said, causing millions to seek relief from the blanket of heat in cooling centers from Bullhead City, Arizona, to Norfolk, Virginia.

“Certainly a pretty anomalous event that we’re expecting here, which looks like it will continue through at least midweek,” Asherman said.

Revelers at a music festival cope with the heat with cold water and shade

At the Waterfront Blues Festival in Portland, Oregon, music fans dealt with heat Friday by drinking cold water, seeking refuge in the shade or freshening up under water misters.

Angela Quiroz, 31, kept her scarf and hat wet and applied sunscreen at she protected herself from the heat at the music festival.

“Definitely a difference between the shade and the sun,” Quiroz said. “But when you’re in the sun, it feels like you’re cooking.”

Heat record shattered in Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth

On Friday, a new heat record for the day was set in California’s Death Valley — one of the hottest places on Earth. The previous high shattered by 5 degrees F, with the mercury climbing to 127 F (52.8 C.) The old mark of 122 F (50 C) was last tied in 2013.

More extreme highs are in the near forecast, including 129 F (53.8 degrees C) for Sunday at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park, and then around 130 (54.4 C) through Wednesday. The hottest temperature ever officially recorded on Earth was 134 degrees (56.67 C) in Death Valley in July 1913, though some experts dispute that measurement and say the real record was 130 F (54.4 C) recorded there in July 2021.

There was also a record high for the date of 118 F (47.7 C) in Phoenix, where highs of 115 F (46.1 C) or hotter were forecast through Wednesday. In Needles, California, where the National Weather Service has records dating to 1888, the high of 122 F (50 C) edged the old mark of 121 F (49.4 C) set in 2007. It was 124 F (51.1) in Palm Springs, California.

The worst is yet to come across much of the West and Mid-Atlantic

The worst was yet to come across much of the West, with triple-digit temperatures likely — between 15 and 30 degrees (8 and 16 degrees Celsius) higher than average into next week, the National Weather Service said.

The Eastern U.S. also was bracing for more hot temperatures. Baltimore and others parts of Maryland were under an excessive heat warning, as heat index values could climb to 110 F (43 C), forecasters said.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” said a National Weather Service advisory for the Baltimore area. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Heat-related deaths are starting to mount

In Arizona’s Maricopa County, which encompasses Phoenix, there have been at least 13 confirmed heat-related deaths this year, along with more than 160 other suspected heat deaths are still under investigation, according to the county’s most recent report.

That does not include the death of a 10-year-old boy earlier this week in Phoenix who suffered a “heat-related medical event” while hiking with family at South Mountain Park and Preserve, according to police.

___

Associated Press reporter Julie Walker contributed from New York. Boone reported from Boise, Idaho, and Sonner reported from Reno, Nevada. Associated Press journalists Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; John Antczak in Los Angeles; Rio Yamat in Las Vegas; Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; and Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, contributed.

Claire Rush, Rebecca Boone And Scott Sonner, The Associated Press

















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

2h ago

Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

23h ago

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

12h ago

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

2h ago

Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

23h ago

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

17h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

18h ago

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

18h ago

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.

19h ago

8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

20h ago

More Videos