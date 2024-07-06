Multiple people injured by teens shooting pellet guns at Woodbine Park

Police say multiple people were shot and injured by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park on Saturday night.

Investigators say they were called to the park, located in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East, Coxwell Avenue and Eastern Avenue, just before 10:30 p.m. following reports that a group of approximately seven teens believed to be between 15 and 16 years old were shooting at people in the park.

Police say only minor injuries were reported.

Woodbine Park is playing host to Afrofest this weekend, a celebration of African music and culture, however, police did not say if the incident was connected to the festival.