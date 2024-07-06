New UK Prime Minister Starmer assembles Cabinet for the first meeting: ‘Now we get to work’

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer outside 10 Downing Street in London, Friday, July 5, 2024 after returning from seeing King Charles III where he was asked to form a government. Starmer's Labour Party swept to power Friday after more than a decade in opposition, as a jaded electorate handed the party a landslide victory — but also a mammoth task of reinvigorating a stagnant economy and dispirited nation. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

By Jill Lawless And Brian Melley, The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Keir Starmer held his first Cabinet meeting Saturday as his new government takes on the massive challenge of fixing a heap of domestic woes and winning over a public weary from years of austerity, political chaos and a battered economy.

Starmer welcomed the new ministers around the table at 10 Downing St., saying it had been the honor of his life to be asked by King Charles III to form a government in a ceremony that officially elevated him to prime minister.

“We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work,” he said.

Starmer’s Labour Party delivered the biggest blow to the Conservatives in their two-century history Friday in a landslide victory on a platform of change.

Among a raft of problems they face are boosting a sluggish economy, fixing a broken health care system, and restoring trust in government.

“Just because Labour won a big landslide doesn’t mean all the problems that the Conservative government has faced has gone away,” said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

In his first remarks as prime minister Friday after the meeting “kissing of hands” ceremony with Charles at Buckingham Palace, Starmer said he would get to work immediately, though he cautioned it would take some time to show results.,

“Changing a country is not like flicking a switch,” he said as enthusiastic supporters cheered him outside his new official residence at 10 Downing. “This will take a while. But have no doubt that the work of change begins — immediately.”

Starmer singled out several of the big items, such as fixing the revered but hobbled National Health Service and securing its borders, a reference a larger global problem across Europe and the U.S. of absorbing an influx of migrants fleeing war, poverty as well as drought, heat waves and floods attributed to climate change.

Conservatives struggled to contain the flow of migrants arriving across the English Channel, failing to live up to ex-Prime Minister’s Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats.”

Starmer has said he will scrap the Conservatives controversial plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. The plan had cost hundreds of millions of pounds (dollars) without a single flight taking off.

“Labour is going to need to find a solution to the small boats coming across the channel,” Bale said. “It’s going to ditch the Rwanda scheme, but it’s going to have to come up with other solutions to deal with that particular problem.”

Suella Braverman, a Conservative hard liner on immigration who is a possible contender to replace Sunak as party leader, criticized Starmer’s plan to end the Rwanda pact.

“Years of hard work, acts of Parliament, millions of pounds been spent on a scheme which had it been delivered properly would have worked,” she said Saturday. “There are big problems on the horizon which will be I’m afraid caused by Keir Starmer.”

Jill Lawless And Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

8h ago

Man shows up in hospital with life-threatening stab wound: police
Man shows up in hospital with life-threatening stab wound: police

Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with a stab wound. Police say a man turned up at a hospital just after 10:15 p.m. with life-threatening injuries sustained in a stabbing. Investigators...

8h ago

Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts
Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Residents in Toronto and beyond are working to gather donations to help those most impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

13h ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

13h ago

