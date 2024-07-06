Off-duty NYPD officer who was among 4 killed when drunk driver crashed into nail salon laid to rest

Emergency personnel respond to a scene after a vehicle drove into Hawaii Nail & Spa, killing and injuring multiple people Friday, June 28, 2024, in Deer Park, N.Y. (Steve Pfost/Newsday via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 3:10 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 3:12 pm.

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York Police Department officer who was among four killed when a drunk driver plowed into a nail salon on Long Island last month was laid to rest Saturday.

Hundreds gathered for the funeral at a funeral home in New Hyde Park for Emilia Rennhack, including scores of officers from the city police force, Newsday reported.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain, called the 30-year-old Deer Park resident “the best of our city,” saying she had immigrated from Poland to pursue the American dream and dedicated her life so others could do the same, the newspaper reports.

Her husband, Carl Rennhack remembered her as a “pillar” of the community and lamented that the couple had “so many more plans” for their future.

Rennhack had been on the police force since 2018 and was stationed at a precinct in Queens, where her husband also worked as a detective. She was the only customer killed in the June 28 crash at the Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park.

The other victims were salon co-owner Jiancai Chen, 37, and employees Yan Xu, 41, and Meizi Zhang, 50, all from Queens. Nine others were also injured.

Police said Steven Schwally, 64, had been speeding through the parking lot when he drove his SUV through the front of the salon.

He pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated at his arraignment Monday. Bail was set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond.

Prosecutors say Schwally told police he drank 18 beers the night before the crash and didn’t stop drinking until about 4 a.m. The Marine Corps veteran, who has been living at local motel at the time of the crash, is due back in court July 12.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

29m ago

Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police
Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers said the TTC employee was assaulted at Wilson station on July 2. Investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

37m ago

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

6h ago

Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures
Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures

Beryl is expected to reach southern Texas by Sunday night or Monday morning, regaining hurricane status as it crosses over the Gulf of Mexico.

24m ago

