Police search for man who allegedly robbed, sexually assaulted people aboard TTC subway

Police are searching for a man who they say robbed and sexually assaulted at least two people aboard a Line 1 subway train earlier this year.

Investigators say just after 1 a.m. on May 7, the man approached a passenger aboard a TTC subway. He attempted to steal the passenger’s phone but was unsuccessful as the passenger managed to retrieve their phone.

The man then approached another passenger and attempted to steal her phone. He allegedly assaulted her physically and sexually but was unable to obtain her phone, ultimately fleeing the train at Wilson Station.

The man is described as being between 18 and 22 years old, five-foot-10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Northface brand jacket, dark-coloured pants and white shoes.