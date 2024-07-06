Police search for man who allegedly robbed, sexually assaulted people aboard TTC subway

Surveillance photos of a man wanted for allegedly robbing and sexually assaulting people aboard a TTC subway
Surveillance photos of a man wanted for allegedly robbing and sexually assaulting people aboard a TTC subway. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 6, 2024 8:27 pm.

Police are searching for a man who they say robbed and sexually assaulted at least two people aboard a Line 1 subway train earlier this year.

Investigators say just after 1 a.m. on May 7, the man approached a passenger aboard a TTC subway. He attempted to steal the passenger’s phone but was unsuccessful as the passenger managed to retrieve their phone.

The man then approached another passenger and attempted to steal her phone. He allegedly assaulted her physically and sexually but was unable to obtain her phone, ultimately fleeing the train at Wilson Station.

The man is described as being between 18 and 22 years old, five-foot-10 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black Northface brand jacket, dark-coloured pants and white shoes.

Top Stories

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

48m ago

Man seriously injured in Entertainment District stabbing
Man seriously injured in Entertainment District stabbing

A man suffered serious injuries following a stabbing in the city's Entertainment District. Police were called to the area of John Street and Richmond Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday following reports...

1h ago

Intimate partner violence suspected in deaths of Ontario mom and kids
Intimate partner violence suspected in deaths of Ontario mom and kids

Police say a mother and her two children found dead in their home near Windsor, Ont., last month were all shot in what they describe as a case of intimate partner violence.  Ontario Provincial Police...

2h ago

Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police
Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers said the TTC employee was assaulted at Wilson station on July 2. Investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

5h ago

