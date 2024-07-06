Suspects wanted in arson investigation of Leslieville business

Police are looking for two men who set fire to a business in Leslieville earlier this week.

Video footage released by investigators shows two men approaching the TD Insurance Auto Centre on Eastern Avenue near Knox Avenue just before 4 a.m. on July 3.

The video shows the men breaking one of the windows of the business before one of them picks up an orange container believed to contain some sort of accelerant which is then poured into the building. The second man is then seen lighting an object on fire and throwing it into the building. Moments later flames can be seen coming from the business.

The suspects then fled in a small black SUV.

Police say while there were no injuries, the fire caused “significant damage” to the interior of the building.

The suspects are described as being 20 to 30 years old with slim builds. Both were last seen wearing black hoodies, sweatpants and sneakers.