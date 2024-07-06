Teen killed by police in New York to be laid to rest

By The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 10:26 am.

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy shot to death by police in upstate New York after he pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at officers is being laid to rest Saturday.

The funeral for Nyah Mway will take place at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds, a funeral home in Utica, in the morning, according to Jim Friedel, the home’s principal and funeral director. A ceremony will follow at a local cemetery.

Mway, whose family name is Nyah, was killed June 28 after Utica police say he ran from officers after being stopped on the street.

Body camera footage released by police shows officers scream “gun!” before one of them tackles Mway to the ground and punches him. Another officer opens fire as the two wrestle on the ground.

The teen was shot in the chest and died at the hospital. Police said they recovered a pellet gun resembling a Glock 17 from the scene of the shooting.

Mway was a refugee born in Myanmar and a member of the Karen ethnic minority who had just graduated from middle school.

His relatives and other members of the local Karen community have called for police to be held accountable, as the boy was already subdued and on the ground when he was shot.

The state attorney general’s office is investigating and the police officers involved have been placed on leave, as is protocol.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

1h ago

Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

22h ago

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

11h ago

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

1h ago

Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

22h ago

Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela
Canada advances to Copa America semifinal after defeating Venezuela

Ismael Koné scored in the sixth round of the shootout after a third save by Maxime Crépeau and Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa America with a victory over Venezuela on Friday night. The...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

16h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

16h ago

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

17h ago

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.

17h ago

8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

19h ago

More Videos