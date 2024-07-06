Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a female suspect after a TTC employee was assaulted and had racial slurs uttered against them.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Saturday afternoon, the incident happened at Wilson station sometime on Tuesday.

Officers said a TTC employee was assaulted by the suspect.

“During the assault, the suspect threw alcohol on the TTC employee while uttering threats and using derogatory language and anti-South Asian racial slurs towards the employee,” the statement said.

Investigators added it’s believed the victim and the suspect didn’t know each other.

In the update, officers released two photos of the suspect in an effort to identify her. They said the woman has a heavy build with shoulder-length, dark brown hair and she is between five feet and five-foot-three.

The statement said she was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a pink top, red shorts and black-and-white sneakers. She also had a cross-body sachel.

Officers also said the suspect was travelling with an unknown male.

Investigators said they’re treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated assault.