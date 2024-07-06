Suspect wanted after alcohol thrown on assaulted TTC employee, racial slurs uttered: police

A TTC sign is seen outside of a subway station.
A TTC sign is seen outside of a subway station. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 6, 2024 2:46 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a female suspect after a TTC employee was assaulted and had racial slurs uttered against them.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued Saturday afternoon, the incident happened at Wilson station sometime on Tuesday.

Officers said a TTC employee was assaulted by the suspect.

“During the assault, the suspect threw alcohol on the TTC employee while uttering threats and using derogatory language and anti-South Asian racial slurs towards the employee,” the statement said.

Investigators added it’s believed the victim and the suspect didn’t know each other.

In the update, officers released two photos of the suspect in an effort to identify her. They said the woman has a heavy build with shoulder-length, dark brown hair and she is between five feet and five-foot-three.

The statement said she was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a pink top, red shorts and black-and-white sneakers. She also had a cross-body sachel.

Officers also said the suspect was travelling with an unknown male.

Investigators said they’re treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated assault.

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

31m ago

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

6h ago

Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures
Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures

Beryl is expected to reach southern Texas by Sunday night or Monday morning, regaining hurricane status as it crosses over the Gulf of Mexico.

26m ago

Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

2h ago

