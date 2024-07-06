Voters in Tokyo cast ballots to decide whether to re-elect incumbent conservative as city’s governor

Voters fill out their paper ballots at a polling station in Tokyo Sunday, July 7, 2024. Voters in Tokyo are casting their ballots Sunday in gubernatorial election. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 11:51 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 11:56 pm.

TOKYO (AP) — Voters in Tokyo cast ballots Sunday to decide whether to re-elect conservative Yuriko Koike as governor of Japan’s influential capital for a third four-year term.

The vote was also seen as a test for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s governing party, which supports the incumbent, the first woman to lead the Tokyo city government.

Tokyo, a city of 13.5 million people with outsized political and cultural power and a budget equaling some nations, is one of Japan’s most influential political posts.

A record 55 candidates challenged Koike, and one of the top contenders was also a woman — a liberal-leaning former parliament member who uses only her first name, Renho, and was backed by opposition parties.

A win by Koike would be a relief for Kishia’s conservative governing party, which she has long been affiliated with. Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, unofficially backed her campaign.

Renho, running as an independent but supported by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party, slammed Koike’s connection with Kishida’s party, which has been hit by a widespread slush fund scandal. A victory for Renho would be a major setback for Kishida’s chances in the governing party’s leadership vote in September.

While the two high-profile women gathered national attention, Shinji Ishimaru, a former mayor of Akitakata town in Hiroshima, was seen to have gained popularity among young voters.

The main issues in the campaign included measures for the economy, disaster resilience for Tokyo and low birth numbers. When Japan’s national fertility rate fell to a record low 1.2 per woman last year, Tokyo’s 0.99 rate was the lowest for the country.

Koike’s policies focused on providing subsidies for married parents expecting babies and those raising children. Renho called for increased support for young people to address their concerns about jobs and financial stability, arguing that would help improve prospects for marrying and having families.

Another focus of attention was a controversial redevelopment of Tokyo’s beloved park area, Jingu Gaien, which Koike approved but later faced criticisms over its lack of transparency and suspected environmental impact.

Koike, a stylish and media savvy former TV newscaster, was first elected to parliament in 1992 at age 40. She served in a number of key Cabinet posts, including environment and defense ministers, as part of the long-reining Liberal Democratic Party.

Renho, known for voicing sharp questions in parliament, was born to a Japanese mother and Taiwanese father and doesn’t use her family name. A former model and newscaster, she was elected to parliament in 2004 and served as administrative reform minister in the government led by the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

3h ago

Intimate partner violence suspected in deaths of Ontario mom and kids
Intimate partner violence suspected in deaths of Ontario mom and kids

Police say a mother and her two children found dead in their home near Windsor, Ont., last month were all shot in what they describe as a case of intimate partner violence.  Ontario Provincial Police...

5h ago

Life-threatening injuries sustained in Scarborough shooting
Life-threatening injuries sustained in Scarborough shooting

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Scarborough. Police were called to a gas station on Warden Avenue north of Ellesmere Road around 10:15 p.m. following reports of gunshots. When...

59m ago

Multiple people injured by teens shooting pellet guns at Woodbine Park
Multiple people injured by teens shooting pellet guns at Woodbine Park

Police say multiple people were shot and injured by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park on Saturday night. Investigators say they were called to the park, located in the area of...

57m ago

