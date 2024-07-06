Who’s who in Britain’s new Labour government led by Keir Starmer

By The Associated Press

Posted July 6, 2024 6:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has appointed a Cabinet of Labour Party lawmakers and a few outside experts as he tries to tackle priorities including boosting a sluggish economy, building more homes and fixing the creaking state-funded health service. Labour has spent 14 years in opposition, so few have held government office before.

Here’s who is in the new government:

Prime Minister: Keir Starmer

Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up Secretary: Angela Rayner

Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister): Rachel Reeves

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (a senior minister with broad responsibilities): Pat McFadden

Foreign Secretary: David Lammy

Home Secretary: Yvette Cooper

Defense Secretary: John Healey

Justice Secretary: Shabana Mahmood

Health Secretary: Wes Streeting

Education Secretary: Bridget Phillipson

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary: Ed Miliband

Work and Pensions Secretary: Liz Kendall

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary: Peter Kyle

Transport Secretary: Louise Haigh

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary: Steve Reed

Culture, Media and Sport Secretary: Lisa Nandy

Northern Ireland Secretary: Hilary Benn

Scottish Secretary: Ian Murray

Welsh Secretary: Jo Stevens

Leader of the House of Commons: Lucy Powell

Leader of the House of Lords: Angela Smith

Chief Whip: Alan Campbell

Chief Secretary to the Treasury: Darren Jones

Attorney General: Richard Hermer

More junior appointments include Science Minister Patrick Vallance, who was the government’s chief scientific officer during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Prisons Minister James Timpson, a businessman whose chain of key-cutting and shoe-repair businesses works with ex-offenders.

This story has corrected the spelling of Defense Secretary John Healey’s name.

