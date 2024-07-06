DEVELOPING
Woman dead, man in custody in Mississauga stabbing
Posted July 6, 2024 6:51 pm.
Last Updated July 6, 2024 7:51 pm.
A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga.
Peel police say they were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Windwood Drive on Saturday following reports of a disturbance and “possible fighting.”
Investigators say a woman was pronounced dead in what appears to be a stabbing incident.
A man has been taken into custody and indicated further details would be provided later this evening.