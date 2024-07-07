2 dead, more than a dozen others injured in Detroit shooting, Michigan State Police say

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 1:07 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 1:12 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — A shooting early Sunday in Detroit left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to Michigan State Police.

State police said no one was in custody and they were assisting Detroit police with the investigation, according to a post on the social media platform X. The agency said their preliminary information showed the 19 injured victims had “various injuries.”

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski declined immediate comment on the shooting, saying the department planned to release details later Sunday.

The shooting comes amid a violent holiday weekend nationwide. Violence and mass shootings often surge in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July. Researchers say the reason is a combination of factors, including more social events and more alcohol consumption.

The Associated Press

