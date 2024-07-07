Britain’s new top diplomat in Poland discusses closer ties with Europe and support for Ukraine

Incoming Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy leaves Downing Street in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. Britain's Labour Party swept to power Friday after more than a decade in opposition, as a jaded electorate handed the party a landslide victory, but also a mammoth task of reinvigorating a stagnant economy and dispirited nation. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 10:11 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 10:12 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Britain’s new Foreign Secretary David Lammy held talks with his Polish counterpart on Sunday as part of his first international trip seeking to tighten U.K. relations with the European Union and stress support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Lammy said he was visiting Britain’s “key partners” in Europe — Poland, Germany and Sweden, all NATO members — for cooperation and security talks.

He said that Britain’s military, economic, political and diplomatic support for Ukraine will remain unwavering, while it wants a “reset” with Europe in the areas of climate protection, energy and migration.

Lammy was appointed Friday after the Labor Party’s landslide election victory. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will fly to Washington on Tuesday for a NATO meeting.

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski hosted Lammy in his mansion in Chobielin, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) northwest of Warsaw.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

3h ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

updated

9m ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

3h ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

updated

9m ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
1:58
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again

After weeks of stalled talks, ceasefire negotiations are expected to begin Friday. Erica Natividad with the efforts to secure a deal including a hostage release.

More Videos