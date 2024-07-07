Bus crash leaves tens of thousands without power on Montreal’s South Shore

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2024 11:29 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 11:42 am.

MONTREAL — A bus crash on Montreal’s South Shore on Saturday night caused a massive power outage after the vehicle struck an electricity pylon, leaving tens of thousands in the dark.

Longueuil police say the bus, which was carrying volunteer firefighters from the Montérégie region, collided with a car before hitting the transmission tower at about 9:45 p.m.

Police say two people on the bus and another in the car were injured.

Hydro-Québec says the downing of a pair of critical power lines left some 88,000 customers in the dark.

As of late Sunday morning, more than 71,000 households in Montérégie were still without power.

Hydro-Québec says crews are working to restore power via other lines after the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Chemin de Chambly and the viaduct leading to Highway 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

updated

1h ago

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

5h ago

WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike week after it ended
WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike week after it ended

The two-day work stoppage that began on June 28 forced WestJet to cancel more than 1,000 flights before the end of the Canada Day long weekend.

25m ago

Driver charged with impaired driving after crashing car on QEW in Mississauga
Driver charged with impaired driving after crashing car on QEW in Mississauga

OPP officers say after the car crashed into a barrier on the QEW near Dixie Road Sunday morning other vehicles hit the debris on the highway.

49m ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

updated

1h ago

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

5h ago

WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike week after it ended
WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike week after it ended

The two-day work stoppage that began on June 28 forced WestJet to cancel more than 1,000 flights before the end of the Canada Day long weekend.

25m ago

Driver charged with impaired driving after crashing car on QEW in Mississauga
Driver charged with impaired driving after crashing car on QEW in Mississauga

OPP officers say after the car crashed into a barrier on the QEW near Dixie Road Sunday morning other vehicles hit the debris on the highway.

49m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
1:58
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again

After weeks of stalled talks, ceasefire negotiations are expected to begin Friday. Erica Natividad with the efforts to secure a deal including a hostage release.

More Videos