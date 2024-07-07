Crew of NASA’s earthbound simulated Mars habitat emerge after a year

In this image made from video provided by NASA, Kelly Haston, the crew members of the first CHAPEA mission, speaks in front of other members, from left to right, Ross Brockwell, Nathan Jones, and Anca Selariu, Saturday, July 6, 2024, at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth. The four volunteers crew members spent more than 12 months inside NASA's first simulated Mars environment at Johnson Space Center in Houston, coming out of the artificial alien environment Saturday. (NASA via AP)

By Brian P. D. Hannon, The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 6:57 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 7:12 am.

The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.

The four volunteer crew members spent more than 12 months inside NASA’s first simulated Mars environment at Johnson Space Center in Houston, coming out of the artificial alien enviroment Saturday around 5 p.m.

Kelly Haston, Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell and Nathan Jones entered the 3D-printed habitat on June 25, 2023, as the maiden crew of the space agency’s Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog project.

Haston, the mission commander, began with a simple, “Hello.”

“It’s actually just so wonderful to be able to say ‘hello’ to you all,” she said.

Jones, a physician and the mission medical officer, said their 378 days in confinement “went by quickly.”

The quartet lived and worked inside the space of 17,000 square feet (1,579 square meters) to simulate a mission to the red planet, the fourth from the sun and a frequent focus of discussion among scientists and sci-fi fans alike concerning a possible voyage taking humans beyond our moon.

The first CHAPEA crew focused on establishing possible conditions for future Mars operations through simulated spacewalks, dubbed “Marswalks,” as well as growing and harvesting vegetables to supplement their provisions and maintaining the habitat and their equipment.

They also worked through challenges a real Mars crew would be expected to experience including limited resources, isolation and delays in communication of up to 22 minutes with their home planet on the other side of the habitat’s walls, NASA said.

Two additional CHAPEA missions are planned and crews will continue conducting simulated spacewalks and gathering data on factors related to physical and behavioral health and performance, NASA said.

Steve Koerner, deputy director of Johnson Space Center, said most of the first crew’s experimentation focused on nutrition and how that affected their performance. The work was “crucial science as we prepare to send people on to the red planet,” he said.

“They’ve been separated from their families, placed on a carefully prescribed meal plan and undergone a lot of observation,” Koerner said.

“Mars is our goal,” he said, calling the project an important step in America’s intent to be a leader in the global space exploration effort.

Emerging after a knock on the habitat’s door by Kjell Lindgren, an astronaut and the deputy director of flight operations, the four volunteers spoke of the gratitude they had for each other and those who waited patiently outside, as well as lessons learned about a prospective manned mission to Mars and life on Earth.

Brockwell, the crew’s flight engineer, said the mission showed him the importance of living sustainably for the benefit of everyone on Earth.

“I’m very grateful to have had this incredible opportunity to live for a year within the spirit of planetary adventure towards an exciting future, and I’m grateful for the chance to live the idea that we must utilise resources no faster than they can be replenished and produce waste no faster than they can be processed back into resources,” Brockwell said.

“We cannot live, dream, create or explore on any significant timeframe if we don’t live these principles, but if we do, we can achieve and sustain amazing and inspiring things like exploring other worlds,” he said.

Science officer Anca Selariu said she had been asked many times why there is a fixation on Mars.

“Why go to Mars? Because it’s possible,” she said. “Because space can unite and bring out the best in us. Because it’s one defining step that ‘Earthlings’ will take to light the way into the next centuries.”

Brian P. D. Hannon, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

43m ago

Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Wenlock Gate, south of Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

1m ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

43m ago

Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Wenlock Gate, south of Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

1m ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
1:58
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again

After weeks of stalled talks, ceasefire negotiations are expected to begin Friday. Erica Natividad with the efforts to secure a deal including a hostage release.

More Videos