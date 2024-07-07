French rugby federation suspends Jaminet after racist remark in viral video

FILE - France's Melvyn Jaminet runs in to score a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool A match against Namibia at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille, France, Sept. 21, 2023. France fullback Jaminet was suspended from the national rugby team Sunday, July 7, 2024, after a video surfaced of the player appearing to make racist remarks. He later apologized. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 6:03 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 6:42 pm.

PARIS (AP) — France fullback Melvyn Jaminet was suspended from the national rugby team on Sunday after a video surfaced of the player making a racist remark. He later apologized.

In a statement posted on X, the French rugby federation (FFR) condemned the comments as “unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport.”

It said Jaminet “is sidelined with immediate effect, and will leave the French squad gathered in Argentina.”

In the video, which went viral on Sunday after being shared on social media by French lawmaker Sébastien Delogu, Jaminet can be heard saying, “The first Arab I meet on the street, I’m going to head butt him.”

The federation also said it was conducting an internal investigation to ”shed light on the extremely serious nature of the remarks and take appropriate action.”

“Discriminatory behavior of any kind has no place in French rugby,” the statement added.

The post is no longer visible on Jaminet’s social media. However, the 25-year-old player issued an apology shortly after his suspension was announced.

“I understand that this has hurt and offended many people, and I want to make it clear that these remarks do not reflect my values or those of the French rugby team. Racism in any form is unacceptable and goes against everything I believe in,” he wrote on Instagram.

Substitute Jaminet kicked a long-range penalty Saturday in the first test against host Argentina, which France won 28-13.

Jaminet has made 20 appearances for France. He plays for Toulon in the south of France.

His club also published a statement on X to “condemn the comments” made by Jaminet and distanced itself from them. Toulon also announced it was conducting an investigation, but did not comment on any potential suspension for the player.

France has taken a squad of 42 players to Argentina including 22 new caps. They play a second test in Velez on Saturday.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

3h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

1h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

3h ago

2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents
2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents

Peel Regional Police officers say the three suspects targeted BMW X7 vehicles in Mississauga earlier in July.

4h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

3h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

1h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

3h ago

2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents
2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents

Peel Regional Police officers say the three suspects targeted BMW X7 vehicles in Mississauga earlier in July.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
1:58
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again

After weeks of stalled talks, ceasefire negotiations are expected to begin Friday. Erica Natividad with the efforts to secure a deal including a hostage release.

More Videos