Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A thermometer shows rising temperatures
A thermometer shows rising temperatures.

By John Marchesan

Posted July 7, 2024 3:30 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 3:31 pm.

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year.

Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to reach 31 C and coupled with the humidity, it will feel somewhere between 35 to 38.

“There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 degrees Celsius or above,” the national weather service said. “A cooler airmass is expected to arrive Tuesday night.”

The warning is also extended to Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

The warm, humid temperatures present health risks for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Symptoms of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration,” Environment Canada warned. “Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

