Hungary’s Orbán makes surprise visit to China after trips to Russia and Ukraine

FILE - Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Feb. 13, 2014. Orban is making a surprise visit to China on Monday, July 8, 2024, after similar trips to Russia and Ukraine to discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. (Rolex dela Pena/Pool Photo, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 11:25 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 11:42 pm.

BEIJING (AP) — Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is making a surprise visit to China on Monday after similar trips to Russia and Ukraine to discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

“Peace mission 3.0” is how Orbán captioned a picture posted early Monday on the X social media platform depicting him after having stepped off his plane in Beijing. He was being greeted by Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying and other officials.

Orbán later met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

His previously unannounced visit comes on the heels of similar trips last week to Moscow and Kyiv, where he proposed that Ukraine consider agreeing to an immediate cease-fire with Russia.

His visit to Moscow drew condemnation from Kyiv and European leaders.

“The number of countries that can talk to both warring sides is diminishing,” Orbán said. “Hungary is slowly becoming the only country in Europe that can speak to everyone.”

Hungary assumed the rotating presidency of the EU at the start of July and Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Orbán had come to Moscow as a top representative of the European Council. Several top European officials dismissed that suggestion and said Orbán had no mandate for anything beyond a discussion about bilateral relations.

The Hungarian prime minister, widely seen as having the warmest relations with Putin among EU leaders, has routinely blocked, delayed or watered down EU efforts to assist Kyiv and impose sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine. He has long argued for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine but without outlining what that might mean for the country’s territorial integrity or future security.

That posture has frustrated Hungary’s EU and NATO allies, who have denounced Russia’s actions as a breach of international law and a threat to the security of countries in Eastern Europe.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

4h ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

2h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

4h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

8h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

4h ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

2h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

4h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

5h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

4h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

11h ago

2:33
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead

Violence continues to rage on in the occupied West Bank where the latest round of Israeli strike has left multiple people dead. Karling Donoghue details the ongoing fighting - and takes a look at where the two sides stand on ceasefire talks.

2:33
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals

Team Canada is going to the Copa America semifinals for the first time after beating Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Jazan Grewal with fan reaction after the historic win.

More Videos