Iran’s naval destroyer has sunk, state media says

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 9:56 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 10:12 am.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian naval destroyer has sunk while it was being repaired in a port near the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported Sunday.

State-run IRNA news agency reported that the Sahand destroyer, being repaired at a wharf lost its balance due to water infiltration into the tanks.

The agency added that due to the low depth in the waters, it is possible to bring back the destroyer to balance.

It also reported that injured people were transferred to hospital. It did not elaborate.

Sahand, named after a mountain in northern Iran, took six years to build and launched into the Persian Gulf in December 2018. The 1,300-ton vessel was equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft batteries and sophisticated radar and radar-evading capabilities.

In January 2018, a naval destroyer, Damavand, sank in the Caspian Sea after crashing into a breakwater.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

3h ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

updated

9m ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

3h ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

updated

9m ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
1:58
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again

After weeks of stalled talks, ceasefire negotiations are expected to begin Friday. Erica Natividad with the efforts to secure a deal including a hostage release.

More Videos