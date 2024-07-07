Man charged after giving a child fireworks that set 2 homes on fire, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 12:37 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 12:42 pm.

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man was charged with arson after giving an 11-year-old child fireworks that set a shed and two homes on fire on Independence Day, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department on Long Island said Karamjit Singh, 33, told the child to light the fireworks Thursday morning outside his home in Levittown, but they malfunctioned and set a shed on fire. The blaze then spread to Singh’s home and a neighboring house, causing extensive damage.

No injuries were reported. Singh was arrested without incident and the child was released to a family member, police said.

Court records show Singh is being represented by the Nassau County legal aid office. A message seeking comment was left there on Sunday. Singh is charged with arson, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

The Associated Press

