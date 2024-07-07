2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 7, 2024 2:27 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 2:29 pm.

Peel Regional Police officers say two 18-year-old men and a 14-year-old boy are facing multiple charges in connection with carjacking incidents across Mississauga in the past week.

According to a statement issued by the police service, the first incident happened on Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m. by Heartland Town Centre in the Mavis Road and Brittania Road West area.

The statement said a woman and her child were in a parking lot and as she was loading items into her BMW X7 SUV, they were approached by two suspects wearing masks.

It said they were dropped off by someone driving a stolen black Acura. Officers said the two suspects demanded the keys to the woman’s vehicle and took off with it right after as the driver in the Acura followed.

Related:

The second incident happened on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m. in a gym parking lot on Pepper Mill Court beside Winston Churchill Boulevard and Highway 403 in Mississauga. Investigators said a woman was walking to her vehicle, a BMW X7 SUV, when two suspects were dropped off by the same Acura.

As the woman tried to run away, officers said she was knocked down and her purse was stolen. Unable to get the vehicle keys, investigators said the two suspects got back into the Acura and took off.

There were no reports of physical injuries in either incident.

“Investigators are confident that they were targeted strictly for their high-value vehicles,” the statement said.

It went on to say central robbery bureau officers saw three suspects wearing masks in the same black Acura on Friday. The statement said it’s believed they were “preparing for another carjacking robbery” in the area of Hurontario and Courtneypark Drive north of Highway 401.

Related:

Investigators said officers then moved in to arrest the three suspects.

The statement said Toronto resident Mackey Lashano and Brampton resident Deshawn Sadler, along with a 14-year-old boy who can’t be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were all charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

The three co-accused were held in custody for a bail hearing in a Brampton court. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

As officers continued their investigation on Saturday, it marks the latest in a string of brazen auto-related incidents in Mississauga and Brampton. Earlier this year, the Peel Regional Police Service held a summit on auto thefts. Also, a provincial carjacking task force was created in 2023 after similar incidents.

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

28m ago

Police search for suspect after one person found with gunshot wounds in Riverdale
Police search for suspect after one person found with gunshot wounds in Riverdale

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say the victim was located inside an apartment building in the area of Queen Street...

9m ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

45m ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

43m ago

