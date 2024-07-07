Police believe Sask. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant may be in Peel Region

Police are searching for a 47-year-old Saskatchewan man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who they say may be in the Peel Region.

Jagmohanjit Jheety is wanted for criminal harassment, harassing communications, uttering death threats and failing to comply with probation as part of an intimate partner violence investigation.

Investigators say Jheety is also facing several firearms-related charges and that he may have access to firearms and other weapons in Peel Region.

“Jagmohanjit Jheety should be considered armed and dangerous and if seen, members of the public are asked to dial 9-1-1 and not approach,” police said.