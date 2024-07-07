Police believe Sask. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant may be in Peel Region

Photo of Jagmohanjit Jheety
Photo of Jagmohanjit Jheety, a 47-year-old man from Saskatchewan who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for several Criminal Code Offences. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 7, 2024 5:57 pm.

Police are searching for a 47-year-old Saskatchewan man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who they say may be in the Peel Region.

Jagmohanjit Jheety is wanted for criminal harassment, harassing communications, uttering death threats and failing to comply with probation as part of an intimate partner violence investigation.

Investigators say Jheety is also facing several firearms-related charges and that he may have access to firearms and other weapons in Peel Region.

“Jagmohanjit Jheety should be considered armed and dangerous and if seen, members of the public are asked to dial 9-1-1 and not approach,” police said.

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

3h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

1h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

3h ago

2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents
2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents

Peel Regional Police officers say the three suspects targeted BMW X7 vehicles in Mississauga earlier in July.

4h ago

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
1:58
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again

After weeks of stalled talks, ceasefire negotiations are expected to begin Friday. Erica Natividad with the efforts to secure a deal including a hostage release.

