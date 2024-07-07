Police search for suspect after one person found with gunshot wounds in Riverdale

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By John Marchesan

Posted July 7, 2024 3:48 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 3:51 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside.

Police say the victim was located inside an apartment building in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics say they transported the victim to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 30 years of age with a heavy build and a pony tail. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and was riding an e-bike.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

30m ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

46m ago

2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents
2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents

Peel Regional Police officers say the three suspects targeted BMW X7 vehicles in Mississauga earlier in July.

1h ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

45m ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

30m ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

46m ago

2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents
2 men, 14-year-old charged in connection with multiple Mississauga carjacking incidents

Peel Regional Police officers say the three suspects targeted BMW X7 vehicles in Mississauga earlier in July.

1h ago

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

45m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:39
UK has new PM after Labour’s sweeping victory
UK has new PM after Labour’s sweeping victory

Keir Starmer is the UK’s new Prime Minister following a sweeping victory by the Labour Party. Erica Natividad with more on the impact of the election result.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
More Videos