Police search for suspect after one person found with gunshot wounds in Riverdale

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside.

Police say the victim was located inside an apartment building in the area of Queen Street East and Booth Avenue just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics say they transported the victim to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 30 years of age with a heavy build and a pony tail. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and was riding an e-bike.