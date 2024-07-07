Poll suggests Manitobans worried about costs, less confident in institutions

Manitobans are increasingly worried about the cost of living and crime, and are becoming less confident in the justice system and public service, a poll commissioned by the provincial government suggests. A crowd watches the powwow at Oodena Circle during the A New Day celebrations at the Forks in Winnipeg, Friday, July 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Posted July 7, 2024 8:00 am.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 8:12 am.

WINNIPEG — Manitobans are increasingly worried about the cost of living and crime, and are becoming less confident in the justice system and public service, a poll commissioned by the provincial government suggests.

The Benchmark Survey, conducted by polling firm Leger, is normally conducted every few months and provides the government insight into the top concerns and desires of the public.

The online survey prepared in March was recently obtained by The Canadian Press under the province’s freedom of information law.

The top source of concern among the poll’s 800 respondents was the rising cost of items such as housing, food and gasoline, with 81 per cent saying they were worried — up from 78 per cent and 71 per cent in two prior polls last year.

Wait times for health care was the second biggest worry at 71 per cent, which hadn’t changed much, and crime and public safety was third at 66 per cent, up 11 points from a year earlier.

Financial concerns were common despite the province’s low unemployment rate, which has hovered around five per cent, and relatively affordable housing. The average home price in May in Manitoba was $371, 224, compared to the national average of $699,117, recent data from the Canadian Real Estate Association shows.

More than half of the respondents were discouraged about Manitoba’s economic outlook, and six in 10 were either discouraged or very uncertain about the outlook for their personal financial situation.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 21 and Feb. 27. A margin of error cannot be assigned because online polls are not considered to be truly random samples.

An economics expert said people have been hit on three fronts since the COVID-19 pandemic — high inflation, a jump in interest rates and rising energy prices.

“Before the last couple of years, we had a pretty long period of time of relatively low or even falling inflation rates and extremely low interest rates,” said Fletcher Baragar, an associate professor of economics at the University of Manitoba.

“There are grounds for some optimism going forward. But changes such as falling interest rates and falling inflation rates — those are going to be gradual.”

Recent Statistics Canada data said the overall inflation rate in Manitoba is low, due in part to the government’s nine-month suspension of the provincial fuel tax that started Jan. 1, but the inflation rate for food purchased from stores has been running above the national average.

When asked what should be the government’s top priority to make life more affordable, 14 per cent of poll respondents cited the fuel-tax holiday. Twice as many said the government should focus on making housing affordable.

The poll also suggests Manitobans are more wary about some public institutions. More than half said they were confident in police and the public service, but the numbers for both were down 10 points from a year earlier.

Fewer than half of respondents said they were confident in unions, provincial politicians, the justice system, courts and the media. Almost half said they do not trust the government to act in the best interest of the public.

Scoring highest for confidence were local businesses at 80 per cent, and local non-profits and charities at 71 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2024.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

47m ago

Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Wenlock Gate, south of Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

1m ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Top Stories

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

47m ago

Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, woman injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Wenlock Gate, south of Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

1m ago

Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody
Woman dead after being stabbed in parking lot of Mississauga school; man in custody

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a stabbing incident in Mississauga. Peel police say they were called to the parking lot of St. Elizabeth Seton School on Glen Erin Drive near Windwood...

11h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.
1:58
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again
Ceasefire talks with Hamas expected to begin again

After weeks of stalled talks, ceasefire negotiations are expected to begin Friday. Erica Natividad with the efforts to secure a deal including a hostage release.

More Videos