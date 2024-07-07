Sister of North Korean leader Kim calls South Korea’s live-fire drills ‘suicidal hysteria’

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 8:08 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 8:12 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called South Korea’s recent front-line live-fire drills “suicidal hysteria” as she threatened unspecified military steps Monday if further provoked.

The warning by Kim Yo Jong came after South Korea performed firing exercises in its tense land and sea borders with North Korea in the past two weeks. The exercises were the first of their kind since South Korea suspended a 2018 agreement with the North aimed easing front-line military tensions in June.

“The question is why the enemy kicked off such war drills near the border, suicidal hysteria, for which they will have to sustain terrible disaster,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media.

She accused South Korea’s conservative government of deliberately escalating tensions as a way to escape a domestic political crisis. She said the riskiness of the South Korean drills is clear to everyone as they happened amid “a touch-and-go situation” established after the U.S., South Korea and Japan recently held a new military exercise that North Korea views as a security threat.

“In case it is judged according to our criteria that they violated the sovereignty of (North Korea) and committed an act tantamount to a declaration of war, our armed forces will immediately carry out its mission and duty assigned by the (North Korean) Constitution,” she said, without elaborating.

North Korea has been engaged in a provocative run of weapons tests since 2022. But its two recent tests – one on a missile with “a super-large warhead” and the other on a multiwarhead missile – drew widespread skepticism from South Korean officials and experts who said North Korea likely fabricated successful launches to cover up failed tests.

In early June, South Korea fully suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military pact after North Korea flew balloons carrying manure, cigarette butts and waste paper across the border to protest South Korean activists scattering political leaflets in the North via their own balloons.

The military agreement — reached during a short-lived era of reconciliation between the Koreas — required the two countries to cease all hostile acts at border areas, such as live-firing drills, aerial surveillance and psychological warfare. The deal had already been in the danger of collapse, with both Koreas taking steps in breach of it amid animosities over North Korea’s spy satellite launch last November.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

1h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

1h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

5h ago

Don River to reconnect with Lake Ontario in Toronto's Port Lands
Don River to reconnect with Lake Ontario in Toronto's Port Lands

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel connecting the Don River with Lake Ontario is about to reopen. Ground broke on the $1.3 billion Port Lands redevelopment...

59m ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

1h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

1h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

5h ago

Don River to reconnect with Lake Ontario in Toronto's Port Lands
Don River to reconnect with Lake Ontario in Toronto's Port Lands

The face of Toronto's Port Lands is about to change forever as the new channel connecting the Don River with Lake Ontario is about to reopen. Ground broke on the $1.3 billion Port Lands redevelopment...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead

Violence continues to rage on in the occupied West Bank where the latest round of Israeli strike has left multiple people dead. Karling Donoghue details the ongoing fighting - and takes a look at where the two sides stand on ceasefire talks.

2:33
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals

Team Canada is going to the Copa America semifinals for the first time after beating Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Jazan Grewal with fan reaction after the historic win.

2:06
Canada's growing workforce and unemployment rate
Canada's growing workforce and unemployment rate

Canada's unemployment rate is now at 6.4% - a 0.2% rise. Part of the problem is the high interest rates intended to fight inflation - another is the large increase in people coming to Canada.
3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.
3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

More Videos