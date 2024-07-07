Two boys shot in a McDonald’s in New York City

By The Associated Press

Posted July 7, 2024 3:40 pm.

Last Updated July 7, 2024 3:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two boys were shot in a McDonald’s in the Bronx on Saturday night, police in New York City said.

The two victims, ages 12 and 13, were hospitalized and listed in stable condition, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

Authorities said they were searching for a male suspect who entered the fast food restaurant in the Allerton section of the Bronx around 10 p.m. Saturday and opened fire at the boys before running away.

The 12 year old was hit in the leg and back and the 13 year old was shot in the leg, police said.

The Associated Press

