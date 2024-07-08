3 Columbia University officials lose posts over texts that ‘touched on ancient antisemitic tropes’

FILE - People listen to a speaker at a pro-Palestinian encampment calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, inside the campus of Columbia University, Sunday, April 28, 2024, in New York. Columbia University said it has placed three administrators on leave while it investigates allegations that they exchanged unprofessional text messages while attending a panel discussion about antisemitism on campus. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 1:00 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 1:13 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University said Monday that it has removed three administrators from their positions and will keep them on leave indefinitely after finding that text messages they exchanged during a campus discussion about Jewish life “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.”

In a letter to the Columbia community, university president Minouche Shafik and provost Angela Olinto said the administrators have been permanently removed from their positions at the university’s undergraduate Columbia College. The college’s dean, who previously apologized for his part in the text exchanges, will remain in that role.

The university will also launch a “vigorous” antisemitism and antidiscrimination training program for faculty and staff in the fall, as well as related training for students, Shafik said.

The administrators, whom the university did not identify by name, were first put on leave last month after a conservative news outlet published images of what it said were text messages they exchanged while attending the May 31 panel discussion “Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future.”

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce published some of the messages last week.

“This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” Shafik wrote. “Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting.”

Shafik said the text messages conveyed a “lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical” to the university’s values and standards.

Olinto wrote that the administrators’ conduct was “wrong and contrary to the mission and values of our institution. It revealed, at best, an ignorance of the history of antisemitism.”

The news outlet, the Washington Free Beacon, published examples on June 12 and 21 of what it said were some of the text exchanges.

Among them was a message suggesting that a panelist could have used recent campus protests as a fundraising opportunity and another that appeared critical of a campus rabbi’s essay about antisemitism.

The panel about antisemitism was held a month after university leaders called in police to clear pro-Palestinian protesters out of an occupied administration building and dismantle a tent encampment that had threatened to disrupt graduation ceremonies.

The police action came amid deep divisions on campus as to whether some of the protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza have been antisemitic.

Columbia College Dean Josef Sorett, whose text messages were among those published by the Free Beacon, will continue to lead the college after apologizing and committing to working to fix damage caused by the text exchanges, Olinto said. He and his administration will be expected to “deliver concrete change in combating antisemitism and discrimination and creating a fully inclusive environment,” Olinto wrote.

“While not intended as such, some of the text messages exchanged may call to mind antisemitic tropes,” Sorett said in a letter Monday to the Columbia College community. “Any language that demeans members of our community, or divides us from one another, is simply unacceptable.”

“I am deeply sorry that this happened in a community that I lead- and, that I was part of any of the exchanges, and I pledge to spearhead the change we need to ensure this never happens again,” Sorett continued. He said “the loss of trust and the pain this incident has caused, particularly to the Jewish members of our community, must be fully repaired.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

3h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

1h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured
Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured

A 24-year-old man from Toronto is wanted for attempted murder in a daytime shooting in Leslieville that left another man with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to a high-rise residential...

42m ago

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

3h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

1h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured
Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured

A 24-year-old man from Toronto is wanted for attempted murder in a daytime shooting in Leslieville that left another man with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to a high-rise residential...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

55m ago

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

3h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

18h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

18h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

15h ago

More Videos