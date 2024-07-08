Adm. William H. McRaven collaborating with daughter Kelly on follow-up to bestselling picture book

This cover image released by Little Brown Books for Young Readers shows "Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal" by Admiral William H. McRaven with Kelly Marie McRaven. (Little Brown Books for Young Readers via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 10:20 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 10:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Adm. William H. McRaven is collaborating with daughter Kelly McRaven on a follow-up to his bestselling “Skipper the Seal” picture book that draws upon his onetime passion for being a superhero.

Little Brown Books for Young Readers announced Monday that the McRavens’ “Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal” will be published March 11, 2025. With illustrations by Howard McWilliam, the new book follows the adventures of Skipper as he is asked by the president of the United States to recruit a team of heroes.

“As a young boy in Texas, I dreamed of being a superhero and saving the world,” the admiral said in a statement. “But I thought you had to have special powers. When I grew up, I found that real heroes are all around us and the only power they needed was belief in themselves.”

Kelly McRaven said in a statement that “Some of my favorite memories are of my dad reading to me before bed and sharing life lessons. He taught me that we can all be heroes if we give a little of ourselves each day.”

McRaven, who retired in 2014, led the U.S. Joint Special Operations Command when a team of Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011. Two years earlier, he led the 2009 rescue of Richard Phillips, a ship captain captured by Somali pirates who was later portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 2013 movie “Captain Phillips.”

McRaven’s other books include “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived” and “Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

5m ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

24m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

1h ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

5m ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

24m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

1h ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

15h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

15h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

22h ago

2:33
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals
Canada advances to Copa America semifinals

Team Canada is going to the Copa America semifinals for the first time after beating Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Jazan Grewal with fan reaction after the historic win.

More Videos