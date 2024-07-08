Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run at her 3rd Olympics after being selected for Paris Games

FILE - Kimia Yousofi, front left, and Farzad Mansouri, of Afghanistan, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Afghan sprinter Yousofi is preparing to compete at her third Olympics after being selected for the Paris Games from her training base in Australia. The Australian Olympic Committee on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, congratulated Yousofi on her selection for the women's 100-meter sprint. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 8:22 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 8:26 pm.

SYDNEY (AP) — Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi is preparing to compete at her third Olympics after being selected for the Paris Games from her training base in Australia.

Yousofi, Afghanistan’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Tokyo, has been living in Australia since 2022.

The Australian Olympic Committee on Tuesday congratulated Yousofi on her selection for the women’s 100-meter sprint.

“It’s an honor to represent the girls of my homeland once again,” she said in a statement released by the Australian committee. “Girls and women who have been deprived of basic rights, including education, which is the most important one.

“I represent the stolen dreams and aspirations of these women. Those who don’t have the authority to make decisions as free human beings — they don’t even have the permission to enter a park.”

She said she’s “deeply grateful to all those who have stood by me on this journey and made this possible.”

Yousofi was among the athletes and families who were resettled in Australia, in her case via Iran, after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and imposed harsh restrictions on women and girls.

Dozens of other Afghan athletes, including members of the women’s cricket and soccer teams, have moved to Australia.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said Yousofi’s story is “one of inspiration for women and girls in Afghanistan, and anywhere in the world, who are denied basic rights, including the right to freely practice sport.”

Afghanistan Olympic Committee president Yonus Popalzay said there’d be three women on the team for Paris.

“We are delighted having three female athletes for the first time in an Olympic Games,” Popalzay said in a statement. “We highly appreciate the AOC for the support extended to Kimia Yousofi.”

The Afghan National Olympic Committee operates outside of Afghanistan to support and encourage athletes.

John Quinn, Yousofi’s Australian-based coach, will travel to the Olympics as head coach of Afghanistan’s track and field team. He said Yousofi had been an inspiration to her training partners.

“On the track she has improved enormously technically since coming here and she has a great squad around her,” Quinn said. “But when you consider everything else she has had to juggle — training, a new language, getting her family here, all those things, she has been amazing.”

__

AP Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users' contact and payment information being obtained. In an email sent out to affected users,...

2h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

2h ago

CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns. The agency's recall applies to Silk brand...

35m ago

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

10h ago

Top Stories

Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen
Ticketmaster reports data breach, users' payment information could've been stolen

Ticketmaster says that a data security incident that occurred back in April and May may have resulted in users' contact and payment information being obtained. In an email sent out to affected users,...

2h ago

LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners
LCBO scraps plan to open five stores for bar and restaurant owners

LCBO management has scrapped the plan to open five stores across the province on an appointment basis for bar and restaurant owners on July 10. In a statement, the LCBO said that in light of threats...

2h ago

CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns
CFIA recalls brands of almond, cashew, coconut and oat milk due to Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says numerous Silk and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages are being recalled due to Listeria concerns. The agency's recall applies to Silk brand...

35m ago

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

8h ago

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

11h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.
2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

23h ago

More Videos