Man accused in alleged choking assault near Yonge-Dundas Square

A Toronto man is facing charges following an alleged unprovoked assault near Yonge-Dundas Square last week.

Officers were called to the area around 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

Investigators say a female was walking north on the east side of Yonge Street, south of Dundas Street West, when the suspect, who was heading north along the west side of Yonge, approached, placed her in a chokehold, pulled her to the ground and assaulted her before bystanders intervened.

The suspect fled the scene but officers arrested him a short time later.

Robert Cater, 40, of Toronto, has been charged with assault and assault/choking.

Police released an image of the suspect as they believe there may be other victims.