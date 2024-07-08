Britain’s Treasury chief says stimulating economic growth is the new Labour government’s mission

Britain's Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers a speech at the Treasury to an audience of leading business figures and senior stakeholders, announcing the first steps the new government will be taking to deliver economic growth, in London, Monday July 8, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 8:26 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 8:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Labour government will make stimulating economic growth its mission while limiting bureaucracy to make it easier to invest in the country, the Treasury chief said Monday.

In her first major speech, Rachel Reeves said there was no time to waste to reverse what she called “14 years of chaos and economic instability” under Conservative governments.

“Where governments have been unwilling to take the difficult decisions to deliver growth – or have waited too long to act – I will deliver,” she told business leaders and reporters.

Reeves, Britain’s first female Treasury chief and a former Bank of England economist, said sustained economic growth was the only way to improve living standards for all and to rebuild the country’s stretched and underfunded public services.

She said she is taking immediate action to deregulate planning rules to make it easier to build infrastructure, housing and energy projects.

“To investors and businesses who spent 14 years doubting whether Britain is a safe place to invest, then let me tell you, after 14 years, Britain has a stable government,” she said. “In an uncertain world, Britain is a place to do business.”

Reeves said she will assess the “spending inheritance” left by the Conservatives over the coming months before making the government’s first budget statement later this year.

Reeves has pledged to set a mandatory target of 1.5 million new homes in England over the next five years, and reverse a ban on onshore wind energy developments.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who became leader on Friday after a landslide majority in last week’s election, has pledged to “rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity” for voters frustrated with a stagnant economy, rising poverty and dysfunctional public healthcare.

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

39m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

14m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

2h ago

Top Stories

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

39m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

14m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

14h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

13h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

20h ago

2:33
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead

Violence continues to rage on in the occupied West Bank where the latest round of Israeli strike has left multiple people dead. Karling Donoghue details the ongoing fighting - and takes a look at where the two sides stand on ceasefire talks.

9h ago

More Videos