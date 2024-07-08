THE BIG STORY PODCAST

How Canada’s asylum system completely collapsed

Justin Trrudeau
FILE - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets members of a Syrian refugee family during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Friday, July 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted July 8, 2024 6:39 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 6:47 am.

Eight years ago, the Prime Minister was welcoming Syrian refugees to Canada at the airport, to international acclaim. Canada was viewed as one of the world leaders in accepting asylum claimants from war-torn or dangerous countries. We were good at it.

Last year, asylum seekers were camped out in the streets, begging for a spot in shelters. They sat on months-long waitlists for basic documents that would allow them to work. There is no space in shelters, and we’re cramming them into hotels. Safe to say there are no smiles from the Prime Minister or happy headlines. 

Jordan Michael Smith wrote about the system collapse for Maclean’s.

“There are nonprofit organizations that exist to assist asylum seekers,” said Smith. “The problem is that these aren’t organizations or institutions that are set up to do this over the long term.”

So, how did our system come crashing down so quickly? 

Top Stories

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

59m ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

35m ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

9h ago

Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom
Man charged in alleged voyeurism at downtown Toronto washroom

One man has been charged in an alleged case of voyeurism at a downtown Toronto washroom over the weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the Bay Street and Adelaide Street West area...

1m ago

