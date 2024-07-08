Deforestation in Colombia fell to historic lows in 2023, environment minister says

FILE - An illegal gold mining operation that contributed to deforestation is visible in Magui Payan, Colombia, April 20, 2021. The mine was among targets for destruction by National Police and soldiers in a crackdown against mining. Deforestation in Colombia fell 36% in 2023 versus the previous year, the government said in a press conference on Monday, July 8, 2024, marking the lowest level since records began. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

By Steven Grattan, The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 1:37 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Deforestation in Colombia fell 36% in 2023 versus the previous year, the government said Monday, marking the lowest level since records began.

The decline was driven by a drop in environmental destruction in the Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest, including about one-third of it in Colombia, the government of leftist President Gustavo Petro said.

Deforestation fell nationwide to about 792 square kilometers (about 305 square miles) in 2023, down from about 1,235 square kilometers (about 477 square miles) a year earlier. A little over half of the deforestation came in the Amazon.

The decrease “means that 44,262 hectares of forest stopped being cut down,” Environment Minister Susana Muhamad told journalists. “It is very good news, but we definitely cannot say that the battle is won. We continue to confront illicit economies.”

When elected in 2022, Petro vowed to halt record-high rates of deforestation in the Amazon by limiting agribusiness expansion into the forest and by creating reserves where Indigenous communities and others are allowed to harvest rubber, acai and other non-timber forest products.

Advancing peace talks between the government and guerrilla groups in the area, along with financial incentives for farmers in the Amazon to help with conservation, drove the drop. It came after deforestation had fallen about 29% in 2022.

Environmental experts over past years have said the decrease in deforestation was also likely tied to orders from dissident groups of FARC guerrillas forbidding deforestation. Muhamad said Monday the strong presence of government armed forces in these areas as well as progress made with peace talks will be key to maintaining a downward trend.

But next year’s figures don’t look as promising. A significant rise in deforestation has already been recorded due to the effects of dry weather caused by El Nino, Muhamad said, which is a weather phenomenon that warms the central Pacific. Mass cattle ranching, drug crops and illegal mining and logging continue to drive deforestation in the Andean nation, Muhamad said.

The data was released as Colombia ramps up to host the COP16 United Nations biodiversity summit in the southwestern city of Cali starting Oct. 21.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Steven Grattan, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

5h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

3h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured
Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured

A 24-year-old man from Toronto is wanted for attempted murder in a daytime shooting in Leslieville that left another man with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to a high-rise residential...

2h ago

