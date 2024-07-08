Department of Education and Brown University reach agreement on antidiscrimination efforts

FILE - Passers-by walk past Sayles Hall on the campus of Brown University, in Providence, R.I., May 7, 2012. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Monday, July 8, 2024, that it entered into an agreement with Brown to make sure the school is in compliance with federal law barring discrimination and harassment against students of Jewish, Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim ancestry. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

By Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 2:42 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 2:57 pm.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced Monday that it entered into an agreement with Brown University to make sure the school is in compliance with federal law barring discrimination and harassment against students of Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim ancestry.

A complaint was filed against the university in December, according to the department.

Brown officials said the school voluntarily agreed “to clarify and enhance existing policies and procedures related to the resolution of discrimination and harassment complaints, including those related to antisemitism.”

The university denied that it violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when handling matters alleged in a complaint which it said had been filed by the editor of an online media outlet with no affiliation with Brown or presence on campus.

As part of the resolution, Brown agreed to continue efforts to conduct nondiscrimination training for members of the campus community.

The Office of Civil Rights investigation confirmed the university has taken what it described as notable steps to support a nondiscriminatory campus environment including providing student and staff workshops on combating antisemitism and combating anti-Muslim hate.

According to the investigation, the school received some 75 reports of alleged antisemitic, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim harassment against students from October 2023 through late March 2024, but appeared to take no or little action in response other than to acknowledge receipt of the reports, list support resources, and request to meet with the those making the complaints.

These reports include allegations students pointed at a Jewish classmate’s Star of David jewelry and yelled “Zionist pig Jew;” a Palestinian-American student’s roommate berated them about their Palestinian-American identity; and students blocked a Jewish classmate from attending a pro-Palestinian rally.

During the investigation, the university revised its practices including focusing on protecting the safety of its community, in particular the needs and safety of its students, faculty, and staff who are Israeli, Palestinian, Muslim, Jewish, have ties to the region, and are feeling affected by current events.

“I commend Brown University for assessing its own campus climate and undertaking responsive reforms to comply with Title VI, in addition to the terms it agrees today to undertake in response to OCR’s investigation,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine Lhamon said.

According to Brown officials, many of the required actions outlined in the agreement were already underway by the school.

In some cases, the school agreed to further enhance and clarify its existing policies and procedures. In other cases, Brown agreed to expand previously announced efforts, such as broadening the scope of training on nondiscrimination and harassment, school officials said.

“The university is satisfied that the voluntary resolution with OCR enforces and reaffirms Brown’s commitment to strengthening our policies, systems and operations to ensure a campus environment where students, faculty and staff are safe and supported,” said Russell Carey, executive vice president for planning and policy, and interim vice president for campus life.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto's Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

5h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

3h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured
Man wanted for attempted murder in Leslieville shooting that left victim critically injured

A 24-year-old man from Toronto is wanted for attempted murder in a daytime shooting in Leslieville that left another man with life-threatening injuries. Officers were called to a high-rise residential...

2h ago

2:20
'Something isn't right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated
'Something isn’t right': Green P app confusion leaves drivers frustrated

Several people who paid for parking using their Green P app were still getting tickets. Left frustrated, they reached out to CityNews which lead to a big change.

2h ago

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

4h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

20h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

19h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

17h ago

