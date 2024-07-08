Environmental group buys Fraser River island near Chilliwack, B.C., to protect salmon

Carey Island is shown along the Fraser River near Chilliwack, B.C. in this undated handout photo. An important salmon habitat area in British Columbia's lower Fraser River area will be protected with the purchase of an island near Chilliwack by an environmental organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Fernando Lessa *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 4:12 am.

VANCOUVER — An important salmon habitat will be protected after the multimillion-dollar purchase of an island in British Columbia’s lower Fraser River by an environmental organization, with the help of the federal government and private donors.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada announced the purchase of 248-hectare Carey Island near Chilliwack, in an important ecological area between Mission and Hope known to conservationists as “the Heart of the Fraser.”

The previous owners, Carey Island Farms Ltd., were using the island to grow corn.

The conservancy says Carey Island is one of the Fraser’s last salmon habitat strongholds, providing gravel channels for spawning and rearing areas for salmon and other species, including endangered sturgeon.

It says Carey Island is vital for salmon because it’s one of the few privately held areas of the Fraser where salmon habitat is undisturbed by the digging of dikes and ditches to prevent flooding.

The conservancy says the Carey Island purchase was made possible by contributions from individuals, foundations and other donors, with $4 million from Environment and Climate Change Canada representing almost half the total cost.

It didn’t disclose the exact price.

“British Columbia’s iconic salmon now have crucial spawning habitat safeguarded in the lower Fraser River, thanks to the protection of 248 hectares of island and riverbed habitat,” Steven Guilbeault, environment and climate change minister, said in a statement.

“These investments through the Canada Nature Fund, working with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, are part of our national conservation campaign to protect 30 per cent of land and water in Canada by 2030.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

8h ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

6h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

8h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

13h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says starting Monday, daytime highs are expected to...

8h ago

Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton
Frank Stronach scheduled to appear in court Monday in Brampton

Frank Stronach is scheduled to be in a Brampton courtroom on Monday to answer to 13 charges of sexual assault against at least 10 victims dating back almost a half-century. In early June police announced...

6h ago

Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting
Police search for suspect after man critically wounded in Riverside shooting

Toronto police are searching for a man after one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Riverside. Police say a man was shot in the chest inside an apartment building on Queen Street East...

8h ago

Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure
Ontario Science Centre refunds families with kids at summer camps after sudden closure

The provincial government suddenly closed the Ontario Science Centre on June 21, citing safety concerns. Residents have been rallying to save it.

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

9h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

9h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

6h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

16h ago

2:06
Canada's growing workforce and unemployment rate
Canada's growing workforce and unemployment rate

Canada's unemployment rate is now at 6.4% - a 0.2% rise. Part of the problem is the high interest rates intended to fight inflation - another is the large increase in people coming to Canada.
More Videos