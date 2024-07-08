In bid to win over dentists, Ottawa changes billing for dental care plan

Health Minister Mark Holland says dentists and other oral-health providers no longer need to sign up with the government to provide care to patients who are covered under the national dental care plan.

The change is part of the government’s latest bid to win over dentists who have been reluctant to join the program for uninsured low- and middle-income Canadians.

Holland announced the change at a press conference in Nova Scotia, after weeks of tension with dental associations across the country.

Last month the minister suggested dental associations were actively seeking problems with the program.

The government has processed nearly 250,000 dental claims for seniors enrolled in the program since the coverage launched in May.

The government recently expanded eligibility, and has so far received applications from roughly 10,000 people with disabilities and 25,000 children.