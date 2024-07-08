In first comments, the Kenyan force in Haiti says ‘no room for failure’ against powerful gangs

By Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 2:14 pm.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 2:26 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The head of the Kenya-led multinational force tasked with curbing gang violence in Haiti said “there’s no room for failure” and committed Monday to ensuring democratic elections, but he did not take questions as major ones remain.

The nationally broadcast briefing was the first public comment from the Kenyan forces who arrived late last month in Haiti, months after powerful gangs seized control of most of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and caused the prime minister’s resignation.

“We have a job that we are committed to do,” Kenyan officer Godfrey Otunga said. “We intend to achieve this by working closely with Haitian authorities and local and international partners dedicated to a new Haiti.”

The United Nations-backed police mission, to which the United States has pledged over $300 million in support, has been questioned from the start. At home, Kenyan police have long been accused by watchdogs and witnesses of human rights abuses, including in recent protests.

Haiti’s new Prime Minister Garry Conille has called the history of foreign intervention in his country a “mixed bag” that has included human rights abuses and a “lack of respect for sovereignty and local culture.”

Some in Haiti, however, have welcomed the new mission with hope.

Kenya has pledged 1,000 police to the international police force — 200 initially arrived — and Conille last week told the U.N. Security Council that the next contingent will be arriving “very soon.” Later, they will be joined by police from the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin, Chad and Jamaica. The force will total 2,500 personnel.

A transitional council appointed Conille as the new prime minister in May. U.S. officials have urged him to prioritize establishing an electoral council as the country strives to rebuild its government. Conille is tasked with stabilizing the country in preparation for democratic elections in February 2026.

Otunga said the new mission aims to “create security conditions conducive to holding free and fair elections.”

Haitian police chief Normil Rameau also addressed the nation, saying the mission is focused on reclaiming all areas from gang control, reinstating police presence in regions lacking authority and assisting Haitians displaced by the gangs to return home. More than half a million people have been displaced.

Rameau and other Haitian government authorities have not shared details of future operations, citing strategic reasons and saying they do not want to alert the gangs of their plans.

Haiti asked for an international force to combat gangs in 2022, and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres appealed for months for a country to lead the force before the Kenyans came forward.

The gangs have grown in power since the July 7, 2021, assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and are now estimated to control up to 80% of the capital. The surge in killings, rapes and kidnappings has led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups.

Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

