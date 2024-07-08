The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike.

The retailers include more than 1,000 local Ontario breweries, wineries, wine shops, distilleries, and other vendors such as LCBO Convenience Outlets, The Beer Store, and licensed grocery stores.

The online map allows users to find a location that sells beer, wine, cider, spirits or ready-to-drink beverages. The province says the map will be updated regularly as alcohol sales are expanded to more licensed grocery and convenience stores.

According to the province, there are currently 628 wineries and winery retail stores, 82 distillery retail stores, 373 breweries, 448 grocery stores, 389 LCBO Convenience Outlets and over 400 The Beer Store locations displayed on the map.

Thousands of workers at the LCBO went on strike last Friday in the first such labour disruption in the retailer’s history. Months of contract negotiations between their union and management failed to result in a new deal.

LCBO’s retail locations are closed for 14 days, but online ordering will be available with free home delivery, though product limits apply. If the strike continues after two weeks, the LCBO plans to open 32 locations three days a week with limited hours.

After the midnight strike deadline, the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) shared a video of workers picketing outside an LCBO warehouse east of Toronto.

OPSEU is seeking wage increases and more full-time jobs, saying part-time roles now account for 70 per cent of their workforce.

In May, the Ford government announced that beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails would be sold at Ontario convenience stores starting next month. By the end of October, convenience stores, supermarkets, and gas stations that are fully licensed to do so will be able to sell beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails well ahead of the previously slated date of early 2026.

With files from The Canadian Press