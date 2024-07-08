Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Jackline Gore and Raneilia Richards
Raneilia Richards (left) and Jackline Gore were both shot and killed by stray bullets in separate shootings in Mississauga. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 8, 2024 8:39 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 8:42 am.

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga.

Jackline Gore, 24, was shot and killed by a stray bullet as she spent the night out with friends at Fume Lounge and Bar in Mississauga near Torbram Road and Drew Road in the early morning hours on July 8, 2019.

Police say she was in the parking lot when the suspect approached a group of men nearby. He pulled out a handgun and began shooting at one of the men.

The intended target fled the scene through the parking lot as the suspect continued to shoot. Gore was hit by a stray bullet and killed.

Raneilia Richards, 19, another innocent bystander, was waiting in line with friends at Jungle Event Space near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue when she was gunned down in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve in 2023.

Homicide detectives have said the 19-year-old Richards was not the intended target. At a previous press conference, investigators noted they were searching for the driver and occupants of a grey SUV that was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

Authorities will update the separate investigations at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

With files from Michael Ranger of CityNews

