Music Review: In a new expanded collection, how much of John Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’ is too much?

This cover image released by Capstone/UMG shows “Mind Games (The Ultimate Collection)” by John Lennon. (Capstone/UMG via AP)

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 10:41 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 10:42 am.

The new remixed and expanded “Mind Games: The Ultimate Collection” is for those John Lennon fans who really, really love his inconsistent 1973 record of the same name.

The problem is, many Lennon fans would rank the original “Mind Games” fourth or fifth among his most beloved records. Not that the fourth-best John Lennon album is bad or anything, it’s just that “Mind Games” has to have a special place in your heart to make the new “Ultimate Collection” worth it, which is available in two or six-disc editions.

Most Lennon fans will be more-than satisfied with the two-disc version that offers the original album remastered plus a disc of outtakes.

And for those rare few who may pick “Mind Games” over, say, “Imagine” or “Plastic Ono Band” as their favorite Lennon album, there’s the “Super Deluxe Edition” that was limited to just 1,100 copies for a cool $1,350. It includes extras such as a hologram-engraved EP and bespoke I-Ching coins.

Thinking about buying that one? Too late, it’s long sold out.

But for the rest of us, there are the more economical six- or two-disc collections. The six-disc version has all of the music included on the two-disc version, with additional CDs offering listeners multiple ways to experience “Mind Games,” including an audio documentary and an expansive book that goes deep into the songs and what was happening in Lennon’s life and the world at this time.

There’s the original recording remixed “from the ground up” by Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon dubbed “The Ultimate Mixes.” “The Elemental Mixes” presents the songs stripped down from post-production enhancements, but with Lennon’s voice at the forefront.

The best disc of the bunch is the “Raw Studio Mixes” which delivers “Mind Games” as it was recorded in the studio before overdubs and other post-production effects. This one, more than any of the others, really puts the listener on the studio floor with Lennon and the other musicians.

Disc three, titled “The Elements Mixes,” not to be confused with “The Elemental Mixes,” goes in the opposite direction and removes Lennon’s vocals all together. That’s a bold move, to put it kindly, that will likely become the least played one in this set for most.

“The Evolution Documentary” delivers just what it promises — mini-audio documentaries showing how each song evolved. That’s kind of cool, especially for those who like to hear how the songs changed during recording without listening to every single take. The studio banter from Lennon and Yoko Ono is a fun bonus.

Rounding out the set on disc six, or disc two of the slimmed down release, are, of course, the outtakes. Whew.

All of it may have the more casual fan throwing their hands in the air and shouting the Lennon lyric, “Gimme some truth!”

It’s unlikely that anyone listening to all five-plus hours of “The Ultimate Collection” will be shouting “Gimme more ‘Mind Games’!” ___

For more reviews of recent music releases, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/music-reviews

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

2h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

14m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem
Toronto Parking Authority rushes to fix mistake after CityNews reports problem

If you were one of the many people who paid for parking using your Green P app and still received parking tickets in Toronto’s Cabbagetown recently, you may have room to dispute it. CityNews uncovered...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

2h ago

Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police offer $100,000 rewards in unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police announced a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline Gore, 24,...

14m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:51
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses
LCBO strike continues as picketers set up at distribution warehouses

The LCBO strike continues and enters its first week as picketers have started to set up outside various distribution warehouses in an effort to put pressure at the bargaining table. Here's what the Ford government is doing to appeal to consumers.

1h ago

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

17h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

16h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

23h ago

More Videos