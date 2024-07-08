Niagara police kill dog after it attacked officer, residents of home

A Niagara Regional Police officer responding to a call about a dog attack ended up getting bitten by the animal twice before it was killed.

Police were called to home in Margaret Street and Argyll Crescent area of Niagara Falls on Monday at around 8:20 a.m. for reports that a dog was attacking residents.

“Officers arrived on scene and one officer was immediately attacked and was bitten on the hand,” Niagara police said in a release.

“The officer fought the dog off however before he was able to get away the dog lunged at him, biting him again. As a result, officers euthanized the animal.”

The officer and two residents of the home were taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.