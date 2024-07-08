Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash.

Paramedics say the infant has been transported to hospital with serious injuries while the two adults are being assessed on the scene

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The Queensway is closed at Zorra Avenue and delays are expected in the area.