Three people, including a baby, struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
Posted July 8, 2024 10:02 pm.
Last Updated July 8, 2024 10:06 pm.
Three people, including an infant, have been struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.
Police were called to The Queensway and Kipling Avenue around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a crash.
Paramedics say the infant has been transported to hospital with serious injuries while the two adults are being assessed on the scene
The driver involved remained on the scene.
The Queensway is closed at Zorra Avenue and delays are expected in the area.