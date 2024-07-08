Russia uses hypersonic missiles in an attack on Kyiv. Fires break out in some city districts

By The Associated Press

Posted July 8, 2024 4:09 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 4:12 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on Monday, Ukraine’s air force said, with explosions felt and heard across the capital, Kyiv.

The daylight attack included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the air force said. The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

The Kyiv city administration reported falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv, starting fires. Smoke rose from several Kyiv neighborhoods.

There were no immediate details of casualties and damage.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said ambulances were heading to the Solomianskyi district.

Explosions were also reported by local officials in Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

