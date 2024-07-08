Police investigating after shooting in Vaughan damages vehicle
Posted July 8, 2024 2:37 pm.
Toronto Police officers say they found evidence of a shooting in Vaughan on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street area at around 11:35 a.m. for reports of a gunshot heard in the area.
When officers arrived they found evidence of gunfire on the roadway and located a vehicle with bullet damage.
No injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway but no suspect description is available.